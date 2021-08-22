Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of FORA stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Forian in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hajj acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $63,947.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $110,333 in the last quarter.

Forian Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

