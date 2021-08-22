GoNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,312.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $109,686.40 and $36,312.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,498.98 or 0.99904012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00044396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00069554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009403 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

