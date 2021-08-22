Goose Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207,247.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $207,247.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00817418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00102551 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

