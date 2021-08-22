Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 20,896 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $2,896,603.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,097 shares in the company, valued at $42,569,786.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52.

Shares of GSHD opened at $136.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

