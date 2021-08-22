Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 547,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,425. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

