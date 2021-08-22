GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $21,380.78 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $21,380.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00131224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00156663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.44 or 0.99657539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.05 or 0.00912942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06576535 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,182,250 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

