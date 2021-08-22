GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of GP opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 million and a P/E ratio of -28.98.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Natixis bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.