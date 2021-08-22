Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

