Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 43.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Ares Management by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.04. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

