GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 664 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.