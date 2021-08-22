GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,403,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $89.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

The Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

