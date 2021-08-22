GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of eMagin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.63.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,276,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,486 over the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

