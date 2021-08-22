GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 79.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $233.88 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

