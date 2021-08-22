GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,536 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,040,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,849 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94.

