GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

