GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01.

