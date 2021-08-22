Halving Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00157549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,837.15 or 1.00054146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.00923881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.79 or 0.06623124 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.