Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HASI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 281,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,761. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

