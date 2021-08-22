Harmony Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121.64 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $121.64 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00150785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00803407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047277 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,147,032,438 coins and its circulating supply is 10,444,208,438 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

