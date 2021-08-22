Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,673 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 51.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

