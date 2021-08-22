Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $237,000 Investment in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

