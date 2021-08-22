Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $237,000 Investment in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE QGEN opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.21.
Several analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.
QIAGEN Company Profile
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.
