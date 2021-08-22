Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 238,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,370. The stock has a market cap of $324.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

