Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $241.20 or 0.00496007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $147.54 million and $47.01 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 642,833 coins and its circulating supply is 611,682 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.