HashBX Price Up 3.7% This Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. HashBX has a market capitalization of $560,697.57 and approximately $19.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00824365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103954 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

