Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €95.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 108.23. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

