Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hayward has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 10.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

