Head-To-Head Analysis: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus price target of $235.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 58.72% 6.64% 5.36% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 47.87 $65.73 million $5.00 46.78 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

