Head to Head Comparison: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.19%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group -11.73% -3.06% -1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.63 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Summary

Wheels Up Experience beats Bristow Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions. It is located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

