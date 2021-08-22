Head-To-Head Comparison: Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Emergent Capital and Aviva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A Aviva $59.80 billion 0.37 $3.59 billion $1.56 7.26

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent Capital and Aviva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviva 1 2 10 0 2.69

Volatility & Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviva has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Aviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Aviva N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aviva beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities, and medical expenses. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial lines insurance products; long-term insurance and savings products, primarily for individuals. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and individual savings accounts for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. Additionally, the company offers asset management and protection insurance products. Aviva plc markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

