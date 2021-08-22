Head to Head Contrast: Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Atento alerts:

Atento has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atento and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.41 billion 0.25 -$46.88 million ($0.72) -32.36 TIM $3.35 billion 1.62 $357.68 million $0.75 14.96

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -3.79% -6.46% -0.44% TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atento and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 0 1 0 3.00 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atento presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Atento.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TIM beats Atento on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services. In addition, the company offers digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; and handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.