Head to Head Review: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 0 6 1 3.14 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Logansport Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 20.86% 5.50% 0.71% Logansport Financial 39.44% N/A N/A

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Logansport Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 2.79 $63.31 million $1.20 17.64 Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.46 $3.91 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Logansport Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

