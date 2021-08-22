Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.89. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 16,740 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

