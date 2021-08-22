HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $87.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,259. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,785 shares of company stock worth $2,625,328. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

