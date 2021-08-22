HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $87.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.20.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

HQY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 347,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,785 shares of company stock worth $2,625,328. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

