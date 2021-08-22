Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $217.37 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00057694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00097388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00297689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011510 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047725 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,463,248,741 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

