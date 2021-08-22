Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.