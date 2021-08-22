Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 81,400 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.78 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

