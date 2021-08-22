High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.