Highland Private Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,000 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

