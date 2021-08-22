Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 111,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.09. 2,264,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.