Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,678,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

