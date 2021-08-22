Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 2.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 82.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 229,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,061,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.06. 3,806,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,788. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

