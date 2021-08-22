Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. 44,682,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,103,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

