Himension Fund Invests $25.47 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,471,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.5% of Himension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Himension Fund owned 0.21% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $117.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.