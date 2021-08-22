Hive 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.20 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $206.86 million and approximately $22.20 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001467 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,898,168 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

