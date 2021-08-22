Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Reaches $6.91 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $1.18 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00822942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00103341 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

