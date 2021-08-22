Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Decreased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $227.70. 2,081,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

