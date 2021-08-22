Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $227.70. 2,081,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

