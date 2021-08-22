Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 122,646 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 203,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

