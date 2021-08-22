Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,197 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.30% of American Airlines Group worth $41,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 28,979,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,290,695. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

